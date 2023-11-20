RJAF 2Nd Evacuation Aircraft Carrying 24 Jordanians From Gaza Arrives In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- The Royal Jordanian Air Force's (RJAF) second evacuation aircraft arrived Monday at Marka Military Airport in Amman, carrying 24 Jordanians evacuated from Gaza.The aircraft, dispatched by Jordan, arrived at Al-Arish Airport in Egypt on Monday, in accordance with royal directives to evacuate Jordanians resident and present in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.81 Jordanians were evacuated from Gaza today via the Rafah border into Egypt; 24 were flown to Marka Military Airport by an RJAF plane, and the rest are being transported to Jordan as soon as possible, according to the foreign ministry's spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah.The evacuation of Jordanian people living in and present in Gaza will continue for as long as required, using a variety of methods and techniques, Qudah added.Qudah once again urged Jordanians living and visiting Gaza to get in touch with the Ministry's Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs to seek round-the-clock support on the following numbers: 00962799562903 - 00962799562471 - 00962799562193 or via email: .