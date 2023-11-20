Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Packed More Than 52,000 Thanksgiving Meals At Annual Holiday Food Packing Event

(MENAFN- 3BL) Nearly 100 @jewelosco associates came together as one team at the Northern Illinois Food Bank for our annual Jewel-Osco Holiday Food Packing event!
The Jewel-Osco team had a fantastic day packing boxes and backpacks for affiliated food pantries and schools. A total of 53,000 pounds of food were packed, which will result in more than 52,000 #Thanksgiving meals for our neighbors in need.
Thanks to everyone who came out to kick off the holiday season by making a difference!
See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
MENAFN20112023007202015466ID1107459646
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.