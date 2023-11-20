Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Packed More Than 52,000 Thanksgiving Meals At Annual Holiday Food Packing Event

(MENAFN- 3BL) Nearly 100 @jewelosco associates came together as one team at the Northern Illinois Food Bank for our annual Jewel-Osco Holiday Food Packing event!

The Jewel-Osco team had a fantastic day packing boxes and backpacks for affiliated food pantries and schools. A total of 53,000 pounds of food were packed, which will result in more than 52,000 #Thanksgiving meals for our neighbors in need.

Thanks to everyone who came out to kick off the holiday season by making a difference!

