Argentina’S YPF Stocks Soar After Milei Announces Privatization Plans

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After Javier Milei's election win, Argentine stocks, particularly state oil company YPF, showed remarkable gains in the U.S. market.



YPF's stocks jumped 26.65% to $13.59, a response to Milei's privatization announcement. Milei's decision aims to restructure YP , which has lost value since its nationalization.



Bradesco BBI notes that Milei's libertarian approach could lead to free market energy pricing in Argentina.



This change may significantly boost YPF's annual EBITDA, currently at $4 billion, especially if fuel prices align with international standards.



However, the removal of subsidies might lead to higher oil prices and lower gas prices, impacting the gains.



Other Argentine sectors, including finance, cement, and telecom, also experienced pre-market growth.







While major companies like Mercado Libre saw modest rises, BBI commends their resilience against the peso's devaluation. They anticipate minimal impact on earnings per share.



These market reactions reflect investor optimism in Milei's economic strategies, signaling a potential shift in Argentina's economic policies.

Background - Argentina's YPF Stocks Soar

Contextually, Milei's victory marks a significant change in Argentina's economic direction, historically characterized by state-led models.



Privatization plans represent a departure from traditional policies, aligning with global trends toward market liberalization.



This shift mirrors similar movements in other emerging economies, where governments seek to stimulate growth through privatization.



Historically, Argentina has seen fluctuating market responses to policy changes, indicating the sensitivity of investors to political shifts.



Milei's approach, if successful, could serve as a benchmark for other countries considering similar economic reforms.



However, the long-term impact of these policies on Argentina's broader economic stability and public welfare remains to be seen.



The global community watches closely as Argentina embarks on this new economic path.



The success of these policies could redefine Argentina's role in the international market and influence economic strategies in the region.

MENAFN20112023007421016031ID1107459066