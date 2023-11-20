Kuwait Sets Dec 31,Jan First As New Year's Holiday - Cabinet

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has set December 31 and January 1 as public holidays marking the occasion of the New Year, the cabinet said on Monday.

The decision was taken during the cabinet's weekly meeting, presided over by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, citing a Civil Service Commission notice.

Government bodies with a "special work nature" will have their holidays determined by their own internal management, taking into consideration "public interest," it added. (end)

