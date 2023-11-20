Azerbaijan Signs Memorandum On Information Security With Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of
understanding in the field of information security. The document
was signed within the framework of a visit to Kazakhstan by a
delegation headed by Samir Rasulov, head of the e-security service
under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Azernews reports.
The memorandum is aimed at increasing the level of cooperation
in the field of information security, especially in the issue of
responding to various incidents.
It was noted that through the development of cooperation and
mutual efforts, technical and human resources will be combined to
identify and eliminate the consequences of computer attacks.
