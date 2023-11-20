Strike by French air traffic controllers leads to widespread flight cancellations

(MENAFN) A strike by French air traffic controllers has led to widespread flight cancellations, impacting travel across major airports in France, including Paris Orly, Toulouse-Blagnac, Bordeaux-Mérignac, and Marseille-Provence. The strike is in protest against a recently adopted draft law by the French Parliament, which mandates air traffic controllers to declare their intention to strike or not at least 48 hours in advance.



The French Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) has advised airlines to cancel approximately 20 to 25 percent of their scheduled flights to the affected airports on Monday. Furthermore, the strike is expected to affect the operations of Air Navigation Control Centers (CRNA), responsible for managing aircraft routes over French territory. This could potentially force flights to detour around French airspace, impacting the freedom of movement for European Union citizens.



Ryanair, Europe's leading low-cost airline, released a statement expressing frustration with the strike, highlighting that France's geographical location has resulted in numerous days of air traffic controller strikes throughout the year. The airline contends that such strikes have compelled the cancellation of thousands of flights across the European Union, affecting countries like Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Ryanair argues that France, like other EU countries, should adopt measures to protect flights during controller strikes, similar to practices in Spain, Italy, and Greece. The airline calls for a fair approach that ensures the protection of flights and necessitates the cancellation of flights to and from the affected country during such strikes. The ongoing dispute raises concerns about the broader implications of industrial actions on European air travel and the need for standardized regulations to manage such situations.

