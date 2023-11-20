Pitch invaders target Mohamed Salah during Egypt game against Sierra Leone

(MENAFN) Following a World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Sierra Leone on Sunday, Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, had to be escorted off the pitch by individuals in military uniforms due to the intrusion of pitch invaders.



In the 89th minute, with Egypt leading 2-0, footage circulating on social media depicts stewards in high-visibility yellow jackets rushing onto the pitch to confront a trespasser near Salah. Stewards were observed engaging in physical altercation with the intruder before escorting them off the field at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, Liberia.



Simultaneously, another individual attempted to approach Salah, but stadium staff and some of the Egyptian player's teammates intervened, preventing any further incidents.



In a separate video circulating on social media, Salah, shirtless, can be seen being guided off the pitch by individuals in military uniform. Despite the commotion, Salah appeared unperturbed and maintained a calm demeanor as he left the field.



As of now, Salah has not publicly commented on the pitch invasion on social media. However, on Monday, he shared an Instagram post featuring a picture of a young mascot looking up in admiration of the Egyptian international before the start of the game.

