Injury Toll In Russia's Shelling Of Kherson-Based Parking Area Rises To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in Russia's morning attack on the city of Kherson has increased to two.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the latest reports, a woman, 56, was taken to hospital with concussion and a back injury. At the time of the enemy attack, she was in her apartment. Her condition was estimated as moderately grave.

In general, two people were killed and two injured.

A reminder that, on the morning of November 20, 2023, Russian troops shelled the city of Kherson, presumably with artillery. Initially, two drivers were reported killed at the parking area of a privately-owned transport company.

Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin , Telegram

Video: Kherson Regional Military Administration , Telegram