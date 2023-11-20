Protecting Women's Rights In Nicaragua Stands Among Most Important Issues - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The protection
of women's rights in Nicaragua is one of the most important issues
and in many social spheres women hold leadership positions,
Nicaragua's Minister of Women's Affairs Jessica Yaoska Padilla
Leiva said, Trend reports.
She spoke at the ongoing Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference
in Baku on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment".
"In our country, 9 out of 16 ministers are women. This means
that 56 percent of the total number of ministers are women," she
said.
Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights
and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the
current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM
chairs).
The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of
the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.
