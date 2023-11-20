-->


International Exercise Doğu Akdeniz-2023 Takes Palce


11/20/2023 5:20:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Preparatory training for the Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international exercise (Eastern Mediterranean-2023) was held in the city of Marmaris, Türkiye, Azernews reports.

Involved servicemen accomplished tasks such as inspecting the captured ship as well as landing from a helicopter in the enemy's depths.

It should be noted that a group of servicemen from the Marine Special Forces detachment of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces are participating in the Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international in Türkiye.

