International Exercise Doğu Akdeniz-2023 Takes Palce

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Preparatory training for the Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international
exercise (Eastern Mediterranean-2023) was held in the city of
Marmaris, Türkiye, Azernews reports.
Involved servicemen accomplished tasks such as inspecting the
captured ship as well as landing from a helicopter in the enemy's
depths.
It should be noted that a group of servicemen from the Marine
Special Forces detachment of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces are
participating in the Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international in
Türkiye.
MENAFN20112023000195011045ID1107456647
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.