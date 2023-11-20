Iran reveals its most recent hypersonic projectile

(MENAFN) In a ceremony attended by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) introduced its latest technological achievement – the Fattah-2 hypersonic missile. The unveiling took place at the Ashura Aerospace Science and Technology University in Tehran, where the missile's unique capabilities, including rare hypersonic glider technology, were showcased.



According to reports from the IRNA news agency, the Fattah-2 missile is equipped with a hypersonic glider warhead, placing it in the category of hypersonic weapons utilizing the Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) technology. This technological milestone positions Iran as the fourth nation in the world to possess and deploy such advanced capabilities.



The HGV, or hypersonic glide vehicle, is a specialized warhead designed to maneuver and glide at hypersonic speeds. Typically mounted on ballistic missiles, an HGV can alter its flight trajectory significantly after launch, making it a more challenging target for missile defense systems compared to conventional warheads following predictable arc trajectories.



The unveiling of the Fattah-2 missile highlights Iran's growing prowess in aerospace technology, specifically in the development of hypersonic capabilities. Few nations globally have operational HGV missiles, with Russia being one of the pioneers with its 'Avangard' gliders integrated into silo-based intercontinental ballistic missiles like the 'Sarmat.'



Russia's HGV, known for its extraordinary speed, can travel between 20 and 27 times the speed of sound, equivalent to speeds ranging from 24,000 to 33,000 kilometers per hour. Additionally, it boasts an explosive yield of up to two megatons, surpassing the destructive power of the United States nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima over 100 times.



As Iran asserts its position among nations with advanced hypersonic capabilities, the unveiling of the Fattah-2 raises questions about regional security dynamics and the potential implications for existing geopolitical relationships. The development also underscores the ongoing global competition in military technologies, with hypersonic advancements emerging as a significant area of focus for several nations.



