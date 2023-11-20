Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air To Resume Flights To Russian Novosibirsk

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 20. Kazakhstan's
Qazaq Air will resume flights to Russian Novosibirsk city, Trend reports.
An agreement on this was reached following a meeting between the
Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev and the
Minister of Transport of Russia Vitaly Savelyev in Moscow
Thus, from December this year, Qazaq Air plans to operate
flights on the Astana–Novosibirsk route with a frequency of up to
five flights per week and on the Ust-Kamenogorsk–Novosibirsk route
with a frequency of up to two flights per week.
The parties explored the possibility of expanding their
collaboration in the sector of air communications.
