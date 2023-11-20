Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air To Resume Flights To Russian Novosibirsk

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 20. Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air will resume flights to Russian Novosibirsk city, Trend reports.

An agreement on this was reached following a meeting between the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev and the Minister of Transport of Russia Vitaly Savelyev in Moscow

Thus, from December this year, Qazaq Air plans to operate flights on the Astana–Novosibirsk route with a frequency of up to five flights per week and on the Ust-Kamenogorsk–Novosibirsk route with a frequency of up to two flights per week.

The parties explored the possibility of expanding their collaboration in the sector of air communications.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel