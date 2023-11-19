Australia Crowned Cricket World Cup Champions

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Australia are World Cup champions once again, defeating India by six wickets in front of 92,453 fans at Narendra Modi Stadium to lift the coveted trophy for a sixth time.

Travis Head, named player of the match, pummelled India's world-class bowlers throughout the run chase, scoring a masterful 137 (120) to help Australia chase the 241-run target with 42 balls to spare. (Fox sports)