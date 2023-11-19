Nobel Prize-Winning Scientist Signs Declaration: Climate Change Is A Hoax

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Nobel Prize-winning scientist has joined hundreds of other
leading scientists who have signed the World Climate Declaration
(WCD) and said that so-called anthropogenic climate change is a
hoax by the world's elite, according to an article on
thepeaople'svoice website, Azernews reports
Dr. John Clauser has now officially put his name to the World
Climate Declaration which states that“there is no climate
emergency.”
As The People's Voice previoiusly reported, Clauser upset climate
activists by declaring that the man-made climate change narrative
is a“hoax” perpetrated by the elite“to depopulate the
planet.”
Dr. Clauser has now made his opposition to climate alarmism
official by signing the WCD.
Slaynews reports: The World Climate Declaration warns that
climate science“should be less political, while climate policies
should be more scientific.”
“Scientists should openly address uncertainties and
exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while
politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as
the imagined benefits of their policy measures,” the declaration
reads.
The declaration was organized by Climate Intelligence.
One of the lead authors of the declaration, atmospheric
physicist Richard Lindzen, has called the current climate narrative
“absurd.”
However, relentless propaganda from grant-dependent academics
and agenda-driven corporate media journalists has generated a
widely accepted narrative that the science is“settled.”
“We should free ourselves from the naïve belief in immature
climate models,” the WCD states.
“In the future, climate research must give significantly more
emphasis to empirical science.”
Clauser is the second Nobel physics laureate to sign the
declaration.
1,609 scientists and professionals, including over 300 academics
at professorial levels, have signed the WCD.
This comes as Democrat President Joe Biden is reportedly“close”
to signing an executive order to declare a“climate emergency” in
America, as Slay News reported move would grant Biden sweeping
new powers to enforce lockdowns and other tyrannical measures in
order to“save the planet” from“global warming,” a public policy
think tank is warning.
According to the Heartland Institute,“the signs are there” that
Biden will declare a“climate emergency” that would see“gas
rationing, restrictions on electricity use, and limits on air
travel.”
The move would also place limits on meat and dairy consumption
in order to meet the“Net Zero” goals of the globalist green
agenda.
