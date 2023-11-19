Previous Israeli general clarifies why it’s important to have strong relations with Russia

(MENAFN) Retired Israeli Air Force General Israel 'Relik' Shafir has underscored the critical role of maintaining a positive relationship with Moscow to prevent the escalation of Israel's conflict with Hamas into a global crisis. Shafir, a veteran aviator with a distinguished career, including commanding key airbases and leading missions, highlighted the need for Israel to prioritize strong ties with Russia for national interests.



In an interview with the Jerusalem Post, Shafir expressed the view that there is no justification for Israel to antagonize Russia. He emphasized the importance of understanding Russia's interests and finding common ground that aligns with Israel's objectives. Despite differences in viewpoints, Shafir argued that maintaining close and amicable relations with Russia is in Israel's national interest.



While advocating for a robust response to Hamas following the October 7 incursion, Shafir cautioned against allowing the conflict to escalate globally, involving major powers like the United States, Russia, and China. He pointed out the significant presence of Russian-speaking people in Israel, highlighting the cultural and humanitarian ties that exist. Shafir acknowledged the complexities of the geopolitical landscape, particularly Russia's involvement in Syria and collaboration with Iran.



Shafir stated, "We definitely should keep good relations with Russia because it gives us some leverage towards Iran." Recognizing the strategic implications, he urged a nuanced approach to ensure Israel's interests while avoiding unnecessary global entanglements.



The insights provided by Shafir shed light on the delicate balance Israel must maintain in navigating geopolitical complexities, emphasizing the strategic value of fostering positive relations with key players like Russia.





