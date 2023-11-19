Indian Roads Have Become More Fatal, Shows Latest Accidents Data

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India recorded a sharp increase in road accidents in 2022, and the number crossed the pre-covid level for the first time to 461,312, data released by the road transport ministry earlier this month showed. Accidents have become more lethal over the years: last year, more than one-third of all accidents killed at least one person. The country lost 168,491 persons to accidents in 2022, a quarter of them aged 25-35. Overspeeding remains the biggest cause of accidents, and two-wheelers the most common victims. Since this data only covers reported accidents, the actual numbers could be even higher. Mint explains the trends:
MENAFN19112023007365015876ID1107451666
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.