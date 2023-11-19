Media reveals Israel as undecided in regards to its next move in Gaza

(MENAFN) As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, the Israeli military and civilian leadership are reportedly engaged in intense discussions at the highest levels about the next steps to be taken in Gaza. According to sources cited by the Jerusalem Post on Thursday, the ongoing debate involves crucial decisions that could shape the trajectory of the conflict.



Among the options being considered, the report suggests the possibility of expanding the current military operation into the southern part of Gaza. Another option on the table is exploring an interim deal with the Hamas militant group. This could involve negotiations, potentially leading to a pause in hostilities or the release of some Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.



The Jerusalem Post notes that the mere speculation about the potential for a deal between Israel and Hamas may be influencing the decision-making process, potentially slowing down the military's push into southern Gaza. Both military and civilian leaders in Israel have previously expressed their commitment to crushing Hamas and securing the release of Israeli hostages held by the Palestinian group since the onset of the conflict.



However, progress on the release of hostages has been limited, prompting a reevaluation of the priorities. The report suggests that there may be a moment of balancing the proclaimed goals of defeating Hamas and securing the release of hostages.



While the military leadership, led by the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi, appears eager to continue the offensive, with Halevi expressing a willingness to push further south, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has hinted at a potential shift in the conflict to new "stages." However, specific details about whether this involves an attack on the southern part of Gaza remain unclear.



As the internal debate unfolds, the decisions made by Israeli leaders in the coming days could have significant implications for the course of the conflict in Gaza and the broader dynamics of the Israel-Hamas confrontation.



