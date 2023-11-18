Ukrainian Official, Italian Minister Discuss Security Cooperation, New Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, has held a phone call with Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine , both parties discussed further security cooperation and the preparation of another package of sanctions against Russia.

Yermak thanked the government and the people of Italy for their unwavering support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the struggle for freedom and common European democratic values.

Yermak also commended the personal leadership of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in comprehensive support for Ukraine and the consolidation of European partners around assistance to Ukraine.

Both parties discussed the situation at the front, further security cooperation, and the preparation of the 12th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Yermak said that today, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees imposing additional sanctions on individuals and legal entities supporting the aggressor.

Yermak also thanked Italy for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula, especially for the participation of the Italian representative in the national security and political advisors' meeting in Malta.

Continuing the dialogue between Zelensky and Meloni, Yermak and Urso discussed the directions of cooperation during Italy's future G7 presidency next year.

Photo: gov