LANXESS Becomes New Distribution Partner For Lewatit Ion Exchange Resins In France

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 18, 2023 – Specialty chemicals company LANXESS will be selling its Lewatit ion exchange resins and Bayoxide iron oxide adsorbers in France through distribution solutions provider Caldic with immediate effect. With this step, the company aims to standardize its distribution structure in Western Europe. In the Benelux countries, LANXESS has been working with Caldic for many years.



“We are very pleased to have gained Caldic as an experienced sales, marketing and distribution solutions partner for France, with in-depth knowledge of the market and applications for our products,” says Simon Libert, Sales Manager France at LANXESS' Liquid Purification Technologies business unit (LPT).“This will strengthen our position in the French market, especially in combination with the existing structure in Belgium. Our customers in both regions can expect a further improvement in service quality.”



Caldic is a global company that has been active in the food, personal care, pharmaceutical and industrial formulations sectors for more than 50 years, providing customized solutions for industry, particularly in the water and environment markets.



Commenting on the collaboration with LANXESS, Maxime Toth, Managing Director at Caldic France, says:“The LANXESS product range perfectly complements our water treatment and environmental solution portfolio in France. It makes us a one-stop-shop solution provider for our customers. In the current context of increasingly stringent environmental standards and limited water availability, having efficient water treatment is becoming a national imperative for France. The partnership between LANXESS and Caldic is an important step to effectively address requirements today and in the future.”

