OTT Release This Week: From The Killer To The Railway Men. Check Movies, Series To Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "OTT platforms have unveiled an array of fresh releases this week, spanning across genres such as action, drama, romance, and mystery the thrilling 'The Killer' to the intriguing 'The Railway Men,' the curated list ensures there's something for every taste. Popular streaming services like Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video present a diverse lineup, offering viewers a variety of options to explore Railway MenDirected by Shiv Rawail, this web series delves into the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and follows a courageous group of railway men who endanger their lives in a daring rescue mission Read: Bhopal gas tragedy among world's major industrial accidents of 20th century: UNThe trailer, creating significant anticipation, has set the stage for the four-episode series, available for streaming on Netflix starting November 18 an impressive cast including R Madhavan, Divyendu, Kay Kay Menon, and Babil Khan, the series, with a screenplay by Aayush Gupta, is produced by Yash Raj Films Killer“The Killer” is an American neo-noir action thriller film helmed by director David Fincher and written by Andrew Kevin Walker. Adapted from the French graphic novel series by Alexis“Matz” Nolent and Luc Jacamon, the storyline follows a meticulous assassin who, following a close call, becomes the subject of an international manhunt, contending with both his employers and internal moral struggles cast features Michael Fassbender, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton Crown Season 6The upcoming season of The Crown, set to premiere on Netflix this Thursday, explores the fictionalized love story of William and Kate against the backdrop of Britain's Royal Family inspiration from real events, the series delves into the intricacies of the royal relationships. The season is available for streaming on Netflix from November 16 Read: Much of“The Crown” is nonsenseApurvaThe thriller film \"Apurva,\" directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, features Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles in Chambal, the narrative centres around an ordinary woman confronting extraordinary challenges, showcasing her determination to do whatever it takes to survive and live on a heartwarming journey with the story of 38-year-old Sukhpreet 'Sukhee' Kalra, portrayed by Shilpa Shetty, a Punjabi homemaker who embarks on a trip to Delhi for a school reunion Season 2The South Korean crime action realm with the sequel to the 2018 film 'Believer.'The narrative centres around police detective Won-ho, who tenaciously continues his quest for the elusive 'Rak.' This individual had vanished following the capture of Brian, and the storyline delves into Won-ho's unwavering determination to track him down.

