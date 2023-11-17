Google Doodle Celebrates Latvia Independence Day 2023

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle commemorated Latvia's Independence Day, also known as Latvijas Republikas proklamēšanas diena (Proclamation of the Republic of Latvia).As per the description. this day, in 1918, marked Latvia's declaration of independence from German and Russian occupation throughout the nation dress warmly to endure the cold while attending public gatherings, such as parades and concerts Read: Google Doodle celebrates Czech Republic Freedom and Democracy Day 2023. All you need to knowThe most significant parade in Riga draws a large crowd, with thousands of spectators cheering for military personnel and marching bands as they proceed aircraft flies above, releasing two trails of red smoke, mirroring the design of today's Doodle that resembles the waving crimson and white flag Read: Google Doodle celebrates Father's Day with illustration in honour of fatherhoodThroughout the day, Latvians assemble at the Freedom Monument. Numerous individuals place flowers in tribute to those who fought for Latvia's independence, and later, crowds reconvene to listen to speeches by national representatives discussing Latvia's establishment, achievements, and prospects night descends, expansive torchlight processions brightly illuminate the streets, serving as a poignant memorial to Latvia's struggle for freedom, Google Doodle also marked Oman's National Day and the liberation of the oldest independent state in the Arab world. In 1650, Oman successfully ousted Portuguese forces from the nation and its ports, putting an end to almost 150 years of colonization.

