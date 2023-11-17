Bank Of Russia Raises Dollar Rate On November 18-20 To 89.12 Rubles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for
November 18-20, 2023 at 89,12 rubles, which is 7 kopecks higher
than the previous figure, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
The regulator raised the euro exchange rate by 18 kopecks to
96.7692 rubles.
The regulator raised the official yuan exchange rate by 6
kopecks to 12.3104 rubles.
