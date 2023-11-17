Ukraine's Defense Forces Gain Foothold On Several Bridgeheads On Left Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have secured a foothold on several bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River and are conducting other operations for further expansion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson direction, thanks to the courage and professionalism of the Ukrainian marines, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, we managed to gain a foothold on several bridgeheads," the report says.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the indicated sector of the front. The defenders are taking measures to expand the bridgehead.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on occupation troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

In total, 53 combat engagements took place on the front lines throughout the day. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

Throughout the day, Ukraine's Air Force launched 12 strikes on enemy positions, including two strikes on anti-aircraft missiles systems and ten strikes on manpower clusters.

Units of the missile forces hit three enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, six artillery units, one ammunition depot, one air defense systems, and one command post.

Russian forces launched one missile attack and 24 air strikes, carried out 18 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. The enemy once again attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 combat drones.

As reported, on the night of November 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with ten Shahed combat UAVs launched from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia.