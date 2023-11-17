Qatar Travel Mart Second Edition Opens On Monday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of the Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) will open at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) on Monday, November 20.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, will inaugurate the event, which will span three days, concluding on November 22, with daily operating hours from 10am to 7pm.



Organised by NEXTfairs, QTM 2023 is anticipated to draw around 9,000 visitors and will showcase seven key sectors, encompassing Sports, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), Cultural, Leisure, Luxury, Medical, and Halal tourism. The event aims to extend its reach beyond the sporting industry, welcoming entities such as Destination Management Companies (DMCs), Tour Operators, Travel Agencies, Travel Technology Companies, Associations, and Tourism Boards, both locally and internationally.

Recognising the evolving needs of the travel and tourism industry, NEXTfairs stressed that QTM 2023 will serve as a crucial platform for forging new connections, exploring opportunities, and re-establishing existing relationships.

“Qatar Travel Mart 2023 will further strengthen the competitiveness of tourism industry by bringing together the inbound and outbound tourism together by providing a market place for mutual relationship among tourism businesses at home and abroad to promote their tourism resources and cultures,” it said on its website.

The“QTM Conference” will be a focal point of the event, featuring thought leaders, experts, and influential stakeholders providing insights into the latest industry trends and innovations. Keynote speakers on the first day include Saad Al Khariji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism; Hissen Ibrahim Taha, Secretary General, OIC-ICDT; Prof. Muzaffer Uysal, Professor and Chair of the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management at the University of Massachusetts; and Tom Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of the European Tourism Association (ETOA).

The conference will host panel discussions exploring crucial topics such as“The Future Of Travel & Tourism: A Growing Positive Curve,”“Creating A World Class Sustainable Destination & Services,” and“Preserving Cultural Heritage & Promoting Tourism,” among others.

