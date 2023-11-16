SNA Celebrates 35 Years Of Excellence, Innovation In Egyptian Automotive Sector

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Star National Automotive (SNA), an authorized dealer of Mercedes-Benz, marks its 35th anniversary since its establishment in 1988 as the first dealer of the luxurious German brand in Egypt. SNA started from a single branch in Dokki and expanded to eight branches across the country, all operating as 3S facilities.

Karim Sami Saad, Chairperson of National Automotive Company, expressed his joy in commemorating the 35th anniversary, saying:“We are proud of our 35-year journey, which was driven by our loyal and satisfied customers. Throughout these years, we have worked tirelessly to establish SNA's brand image with a strong focus on providing exceptional and inclusive services that meet all the customers' needs. By embracing continuous innovation and swift response to market demands, we have reached new heights of excellence and customer satisfaction”.

Yasser Saleh, CEO of Star and Alexandria National Automotive, said:“SNA offers six models of SUV and Sedan Mercedes-Benz All-Electric Range in line with the company's sustainability framework, the government's 2030 strategy, and the COP 27 recommendations. The new range includes EQS, EQE, EQB, and EQA which come with premium after-sales services for six years with no mileage limit. Moreover, EQA and EQB owners will enjoy an 8-year battery warranty or 160,000 km. Meanwhile, EQE and EQS, including SUV models, are distinguished with a 10-year battery warranty or 250,000 km, providing an unprecedented driving experience with carbon-free technology.

In this context, Yasser announced the establishment of two electric charging stations, as an initial step towards a greener future, complementing SNA's remarkable achievements throughout the last 35 years.

SNA revolutionizes customer experience in Egypt through its fully integrated, cutting-edge retail experience in the Pyramids Heights showroom, emphasizing the space and technology in all processes to provide a seamless experience for its customers. SNA's after-sales services provide for the first time an electronic 360 scanner using a 360-degree camera for examining all exterior scratches and providing a comprehensive report with 100 images in less than 5 seconds. SNA also provides a road assistance service“Mercedes-Benz 24 Service”, equipped with the latest technology to guarantee SNA customers an integrated service anywhere and at any time.

To enhance its services and keep customers as a top priority, SNA also offers remote diagnosis technology which facilitates the troubleshooting process in an unprecedented way anywhere and anytime. By communicating with the technician in multiple ways, the technology can review and diagnose remotely any advanced or complicated issues by sending real-time assistance to the assigned technician.

SNA launched the first integrated mobile application“SNA App” to facilitate and enhance its customers' experience by offering various tailored services such as service booking, online payments, purchasing from Mercedes-Benz accessories & collection, 24/7 live chat support, requesting road assistance service and the virtual reality tour which allows customers to experience the retail experience showroom virtually.

Saleh added:“Since 2022, National Automotive Company provided a 5-year warranty for any Mercedes-Benz vehicle purchased from SNA or ANA, including a 2-year manufacturer warranty and a 3-year Extended Star warranty. Catering to our customers' needs, in 2023 Star & Alexandria National Automotive Company also introduced the Star Back Warranty program, tailored for Mercedes-Benz used vehicles with a 2-year warranty like the manufacturer warranty, if the car didn't exceed the 7 years from the starting date of the original warranty and didn't exceed 150,000 KM car's mileage”.