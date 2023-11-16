Chhath Puja 2023: What Is Nahay Khay? Know The Rituals, Puja Samagri And Do’S & Don’Ts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) One of the most important celebrations in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh is Chhath Puja. It is a four-day-old practise that is devoted to the Sun God and involves fasting from sunrise to sunset. For those who follow a rigorous fast, the hours of Suryodaya (sunrise) and Suryast (sunset) are extremely important.

The celebrations start on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Nahay Khay, and continue with Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and Usha Arghya on Saptami. The Nahay Khay ceremonies will take place on November 17 this year.







Chhath Puja 2023: Sunrise, Sunset Time

Sunset Time on Friday, November 17: 5:50 PM

Sunrise Time on Monday, November 20: 06:20 AM

Nahay Khay 2023: Rituals

Those fasting get up early on the first day of Chhath Puja to worship Lord Surya before they eat. The four-day time of fasting has begun with this. As prasad for the Sun deity, people quickly and elegantly dress and make chana dal and pumpkin rice.

Nahay Khay 2023: Do's and Don'ts

Chhath Puja preparations begin the day after Diwali, when devout worshippers abstain from eating onion, garlic, and other non-vegetarian foods and instead consume only Satvik cuisine.







Devotees start their days by thoroughly cleaning their homes on Nahay Khay. Maintaining hygiene and cleanliness is crucial throughout the celebration.

Only after having an early morning bath do devotees eat. They then start preparing prasad.

Use recently purchased or well-cleaned items such as rice, beans, and vegetables. Steer clear of combining them with anything you've already eaten or handled with unclean hands.

The cuisine is entirely satvik, and rock salt is used to make prasad.

The individual keeping the fast consumes the prasad first, then distributes it to other family members after presenting it to Chatthi Maiya and the Sun deity.

Give Lord Surya some milk and water, and give Chhathi Mata some Prasad. Remember to spend the evening listening to the Chatth Puja vrat katha.

Nahay Khay 2023: Puja Samagri

Kumkum (Roli)

Khajur (Date)

Panchamrit

Paan (Betal Leafs)

Puja Thali

Red Sandal (Laal Chandan)

Red Cloth

Rice (Chawal/Akshat)

Supari (Betal Nuts)

Vrat Katha Book

White Flowers

Wheat

Coin

Camphor

Cotton Balls

Lamp

Ghee

Fruits

Ganga Jal

Lord Surya Idol

Lord Ganesha Idol

Agarbatti