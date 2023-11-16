Chhath Puja 2023: Here Are Some Nahay Khay Wishes, SMS Greetings, And Messages To Share With Loved Ones

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Happy Chhath Puja Wishes : Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and some areas of Uttar Pradesh celebrate Chhath Puja with great fanfare and enthusiasm. The Sun deity, the energy source, is honoured at the event. The event is scheduled for four days, from November 17 to November 20.



Women celebrate the morning puja on Chhath Puja by standing in a body of water and giving water to the Sun and Chhathi Maiyya, who is said to be the Sun's sister. A few rites and practises including Nahay Khay precede the Chhath Puja, which Lohanda and Kharna, Sandhya Argh, and Suryodaya then follow.

Chhath Puja 2023: Wishes



May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones.

May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune, and success for you. May you be blessed by Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

All that exists was born from the sun, there is nothing apart from it. Sending you blessings and love on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is the day to thank Surya Dev for prosperity, peace, and kindness. Happy Chhath Puja. On this occasion of Chhath, let's pray to Lord Surya to shine his blessings upon our lives and fill our homes with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja to you.









Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness. May Chhat Puja bring you happiness in abundance.

May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune and success for you. May the wishes to make this day also be blessed by Sun God and come true.

All that exists was born from the sun, there is nothing apart from it.

On this day, I pray for your health, peace, good fortune and prosperity. Happy Chhath to you and your family. Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska jeevan khushiyon se aabad. Happy Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja 2023: Messages

On Chhath Puja, wish you and your family good health, wealth, peace, and prosperity. Happy Nahay Khay!

May your life be filled with joy and success. May the bright rays of the Sun God bring warmth and light to your days. Happy Nahay Khay!

May the positivity of Chhath Puja radiate throughout your life, bringing success and glory. Happy Nahay Khay!

On the auspicious occasion of Nahay Khay, may this Chhath Puja herald the commencement of a life filled with prosperity and success for you.

Wishing you abundant blessings and love on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. Happy Nahay Khay!







Chhath Puja 2023: Greetings



May the blessings of Sun God and Chhathi Maiya be upon you. Happy Nahay Khay!

This Chhath Puja, may the blessings of Chhat Mata and Surya Devta shower upon you. Happy Nahay Khay!

On this Chhath occasion, let's pray to Lord Surya for blessings in our lives and happiness in our homes. Happy Nahay Khay to you!

Chhath Puja is all about sincere devotion, faith, perseverance, and personal belief. Happy Nahay Khay to you and your family. May this auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring new hopes and opportunities to light up your life. Happy Nahay Khay!