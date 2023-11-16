Polish Carriers Continue To Block Border Crossing For Trucks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish cargo carriers continue to block Ukrainian trucks from crossing the border at the three main checkpoints - Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska, and Krakivets.

The press officer for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, addressed the issue on the air of the national telethon , Ukrinform reports.

"The situation has practically not changed. As before, the participants of this rally on Polish territory continue to block crossing for trucks in three main directions on the approach roads to the checkpoints. On the Ukrainian side, these are Yahotyn, Rava-Ruska, and Krakivets," said Demchenko.

No reports fromn border guards of potential border blocking by local carriers

He noted that protesters allow just a few trucks to pass in both direction each hour. The press officer says this significantly reduced the crossing capacity both into and out of Ukraine at the said checkpoints.

As of this morning, according to his updates, about 1,200 trucks remain on the territory of Poland, heading to Ukraine at the Yahodyn checkpoint, and another 1,200 trucks – at the Krakiwiec and Rava-Ruska checkpoints.

Demchenko noted that drivers also choose other alternative routes, due to which trucks also pile up in other areas where traffic has not yet been blocked.

As of this morning, about 1,100 trucks were stuck in the direction of the Shehini checkpoint, and nearly 300 trucks – in the direction of the Uhryniv, Ustyluh, and Smilnytsia checkpoints.

As reported, a 54-year-old truck driver from Ukraine died in a parking lot in Poland outside the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint, where he was waiting to cross the border into Ukraine.

Since November 6, Polish cargo carriers have been blocking trucks' movement at the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: "Korczowa – Krakivets", "Grebenne - Rava Ruska", and "Dorohusk - Yahodyn".

Among the demands to the Polish government is reinstating special permits for Ukrainian carriers; strengthening of transport rules for foreigners under ECMT (European Conference of Ministers of Transport); the ban on registering businesses in Poland if they conduct financial operations outside the EU; setting up designated lines at the border for cars with EU license plates; setting up designated lines at all crossings for empty trucks; and gaining access to the Ukrainian Shlyakh system.