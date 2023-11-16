(MENAFN- Us Digital Tunes) What is zone in firewall?

Zone in a firewall is a security boundary that keeps your network zone secure by creating boundaries for the network so that traffic coming to the device is effectively analyzed and filtered. According to Zone Firewall’s experts.



What is zone firewall? According to Zone Firewall's experts

According to experts, Zone in firewall is a group of interfaces that have similar functions or features. A network's security boundaries are defined by zones. A zone delineates an area inside a network where traffic is vulnerable to policy limitations upon traversing it.



What is zonal firewall?

In the context of firewalls, a zone represents a logical grouping of network interfaces that share similar security requirements and trust levels. These zones serve as virtual boundaries within a network, allowing administrators to define and enforce granular security policies that control the flow of traffic between them.



What is zone-based Firewall?

According to Zone Firewall's experts, there can only be one security zone specified to an interface. When an interface is allocated to a zone, all traffic to and from that interface is implicitly prohibited, with the exception of traffic to and from other interfaces in the same zone and traffic to any other interface on the router.



MENAFN16112023006476014036ID1107439431