Abu Dhabi Chamber Honors its Strategic Partners in Appreciation of Their Cooperation and Continued Support

(MENAFN- Four) 16 November 2023, Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) held a ceremony to honor its strategic partners in recognition of their tireless efforts and continuous support, which is in line with the Chamber’s strategy and objectives for improving the business ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and advancing sustainable economic development.

The ceremony, which was held at the Anantara Abu Dhabi Hotel under the title “Thank You, Our Partners”, was attended by His Excellency Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; along with several Board Members of the Chamber, His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; and Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council.

Moreover, the ceremony was attended by senior officials and representatives of local and federal entities and private sector institutions from the Chamber’s strategic partners.

H.E. Dr. Al Dhaheri and H.E. Al Qubaisi presented commemorative plaques to the Chamber’s partners, praising their efforts which contributed to achieving the Chamber’s strategic goals and enhancing its leading position as the voice of the private sector and a pivotal platform for supporting its growth, enabling it to reach its fullest potential.

During his keynote speech, H.E. Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said that the ceremony is an opportunity to renew partnerships and exchange visions, appreciate efforts, and consolidate joint cooperation and integrated work, which would ensure the success of initiatives and projects and advance the business ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“The achievements realized by the Abu Dhabi Chamber over the last 53 years wouldn’t have been possible without the active cooperation with our partners in the local and federal authorities and the private sector,” Al Qubaisi said.

“I would also like to stress that our future plans and aspirations would not be complete without the concerted and diligent efforts and the strengthening and consolidating of our cooperation in a comprehensive and continuous manner. Cooperation forms an integral part of our comprehensive development strategy for the coming years, through which we look forward to strengthening the business community and to supporting and enabling national talents to establish and manage new and innovative projects that serve the economic and development directives of our beloved country.”

Al Qubaisi concluded the speech by extending his sincerest thanks and appreciation to the strategic partners for their continued support and productive efforts towards refining the business ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, emphasizing that the Chamber is committed to working towards achieving the aspirations of the wise leadership in building a sustainable and competitive economy.





MENAFN16112023007303015691ID1107439395