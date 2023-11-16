Fire erupts at coal company in northern China kills 26 people, injures dozens

(MENAFN) A fire broke out in a coal company building in a northern Chinese city on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of 26 people and injuries to dozens, as reported by state media.



Rescue teams successfully evacuated 70 individuals, with 63 others receiving medical attention, according to state media sources.



Most of the casualties were workers, according to local media outlet. The fire was brought under control, and rescue operations were ongoing on Thursday afternoon, as reported by a state broadcaster.



Situated in Lvliang city in northern Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region, the affected building belongs to Yongju Coal Company.



Reports from a news outlet News suggested that the fire originated in the shower area of a building that housed offices and dormitories.



While China has experienced relatively common coal mine accidents, the government has been actively working to enhance safety measures. Shanxi, being China's leading coal-producing province, plays a crucial role in government initiatives to reduce the nation's reliance on coal in its economy.

