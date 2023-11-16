3,000 Myna Birds Hunted In Past Year Under Qatar's Ecological Effort

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) announced on Wednesday that it had hunted a total of three thousand Myna birds across the country from November 2022 to October 2023.

An infographic released by the ministry detailed the hunting operations, listing the numbers of birds removed from various locations:



. Umm Salal Ali Park: 155

. Barzan Olympic Park: 179

. Umm Salal Mohammed Park: 148

. Nasser bin Abdullah Al Attiyah Park: 155

. Izghawa Public Family Park: 170

. Katara: 1600

. Corniche: 593

Recognized as one of the world's most assertively invasive avian species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Myna bird hails from Southeast Asia.

Its omnivorous diet allows it to consume insects, invertebrates, fruits, and even the food sources of native bird species.

Myna bird poses threats to Qatar's ecological balance

Earlier this year, the MoECC warned that without proper control measures, the Myna bird could significantly disrupt Qatar's ecological balance.

The ministry has been working to mitigate the bird's numbers and promote public awareness about combating the invasive species, focusing on understanding and implementing appropriate control techniques in line with the bird's breeding habits.