Qatari-Egyptian Investment Forum Explores Bolstering Trade Ties

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari-Egyptian Investment Forum, which took place in Cairo on Tuesday, November 14th, was officially inaugurated by H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, the Minister of Commerce and Industry; H E Eng. Ahmed Samir Saleh, the Minister of Trade and Industry; and H E Eng. Mahmoud Esmat, the Minister of Public Enterprise of Egypt.

During his opening speech, the Minister of Commerce and Industry emphasised on the historical ties between the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt, acknowledging the significant developments that has been achieved through reciprocal official visits and the shared commitment of the leadership between both countries.

The forum was highlighted as a crucial platform for discussing investment opportunities, fostering partnerships between the Qatari and Egyptian private sector, expanding reciprocal investments, and increasing bilateral trade volume.

Minister of Commerce and Industry further elaborated on the recent successes in Qatar's economic diversification plan, particularly in spurring growth in the non-hydrocarbon sector. The Minister also recognized the positive impact of hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which has elevated Qatar's global reputation and positioned it as a leading investment hub in the region.

In his concluding remarks, the Minister encouraged Egyptian businesses to take advantage of Qatar's favorable business environment and legal frameworks for foreign investors. The forum was emphasized as a platform for exploring investment opportunities and strengthening bilateral trade ties. Prominent businessmen, investors, CEOs, and representatives from leading Qatari and Egyptian companies across various sectors had the opportunity to engage and interact in order to establish business partnerships.

Additionally, Ministers from both sides witnessed the signing of agreements between Qatari and Egyptian private sector representatives, further demonstrating the overarching goals of the forum.