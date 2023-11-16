Oman Air Dubbed APEX Five-Star Major Airline 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Oman Air won the Five-Star Major Airline rating for the year 2024 by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). This is the fourth consecutive year the airline won the award.

Earlier, Oman Air received the 2022 Passenger Choice Award for Best Seat Comfort in the Middle East as well as the Five-Star Major Airline ratings for 2021, 2022 and 2023 by APEX.

The airline also won the Best Airline Staff in the Middle East award at the Skytrax 2023 World Airline Awards.

The APEX Five and Four-Star Airline awards, formerly known as APEX Official Airline Ratings, were organised based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt from Concur, a leading travel-organising app in the world.

Nearly a million flights were rated by passengers across over 600 airlines worldwide using a five-star scale and are independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

