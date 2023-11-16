New London Exhibition Opens Exposing Human Trafficking From Africa To The United Arab Emirates (UAE) For Sexual Exploitation

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



A new exhibition is launching in London on 17 November exposing the trafficking of African women for sexual exploitation in the UAE, entitled: 'Send Them Home – Stop Human Trafficking' ( ).

The women featured in the exhibition are some of thousands of vulnerable women who arrive in Dubai every year from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and across Africa after being sold false promises of working in well-paid jobs in the UAE. However, when they arrive, many are tricked into forced sex work. Their passports often confiscated by their traffickers, the women are told that to regain their travel documents – and their freedom – they must pay their employer huge sums by engaging in sex work.

The exhibition is an immersive journey into the dark and complex world of human trafficking, providing visitors with an opportunity to hear real testimonies from survivors and activists from Africa and around the world.

It is organised by Send Them Home

( ), a campaign group helping to repatriate Nigerian and other African women trafficked to the UAE for forced sex work, and Hope Education Project

( ), a pilot education programme in Ghana tackling human trafficking at its source.

Angus Thomas, Founder of Send Them Home and Hope Education Project, said:

“This exhibition provides a platform for these important stories to be heard. Like many vulnerable women the world over, they were cruelly manipulated and exploited – with officials seemingly allowing human trafficking to flourish and sex workers to operate openly in the UAE's lavish international hotels. Yet in the face of deception, adversity, and abuse, these women have shown incredible strength and bravery. Shining a light on the dark underground world of human trafficking through this immersive exhibition empowers visitors with the knowledge of the survivors' experiences to recognise and, one day I hope, eradicate human trafficking for good.”

Send Them Home is currently working with the Nigerian National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to repatriate three women trafficked to the UAE for forced sex work. One of which has just returned to Nigeria, whilst two others are waiting in a safe location in Dubai for their emergency travel documents to be processed and are expected to be leave the UAE in the coming weeks.

Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, Director General of Nigeria's NAPTIP, said:

"Human trafficking doesn't just rob one soul of freedom, but it steals hope from families, shatters friendships, and stains the very fabric of humanity. Since 2018, we have had 146 trafficking victims emanating from the UAE - including potential victims intercepted from airports. The highest number we have seen was in 2022 when we coordinated 63 rescues and repatriations.

“We are working with Send Them Home to rescue more women from the UAE. Next week, we expect to receive three more survivors of human trafficking forced into sex work to be safely returned

to

Nigeria.”

The exhibition is open from 17th November to 20th December at 59 Greek Street in Soho, London, UK.

Exhibition details

Open: Daily from 11am to 9pm, 17th November to 20th December

Location: 59 Greek Street, Soho, London, W1D 3DZ

Admission: Free

About Send Them Home:

Send Them Home is a campaign group that helps to repatriate African women trafficked to the UAE and raise awareness of their experiences. It aims to rescue, repatriate, and rebuild the lives of these women, bringing them from despair to hope. It rescues genuine victims, provides a safe route back home and ongoing support once they return to their home country, including a medical check-up and basic treatment.

About Hope Education Project:

The Hope Education Project is a human trafficking education and awareness program for schools and communities to raise awareness and educate against all forms of human trafficking. Its mission is to deter the flow of vulnerable girls and women trafficked for sexual exploitation, both internationally and within Ghana.

