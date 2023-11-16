Who Is Saravanan Arul? The Actor With No Hits But Richer Than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrities across the world are known to have a huge bank balance from the money they get to work in films. They are known to be extremely wealthy and also own a luxury lifestyle. However, a celebrity's income is mostly determined by their box office success. So it's surprising that one of India's richest actors doesn't have a single hit to his name. Surprising right? Saravanan Arul, often known as Legend Saravanan, is a businessman turned actor from India who has only appeared in one film 'The Legend' but is termed to be the richest of all top A-listed actors.

'The Legend'



JD-Jerry directed the film, which also starred Urvashi Rautela, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Suman, Nassar, and Vijaykumar. Despite great publicity, a vast scale, and the presence of several big celebrities, the movie was a colossal box office failure.

How did Saravanan amass his fortune?

But, if Saravanan did not make his fortune through film, how does he rank among India's richest actors? The New Legend Saravana Stores, a popular shopping complex company in the south, is owned by the 53-year-old. In the fiscal year 2021-22, the company claimed a reported turnover of Rs 2500 crore, making it one of the largest in its segment in the country. The firm also funded Sravanan's debut film, 'The Legend', which was released in theaters in 2022. Saravanan has a stated net worth of over Rs 150 crore because of his tremendously successful business empire.

Saravanan's impressive car collection

The businessman/actor is also a car enthusiast. His garage is filled with luxury and fancy sports cars. He owns not one, but three Rolls Royce sedans, the most of any Indian actor. In addition to these, he has a Lamborghini Huracan, a Ferrari 488, a Bentley Continental GT, an Aston Martin DB11, a Lamborghini Urus, a Bentley Flying Spur, and a Porsche 911 Turbo S.

According to reports, his luxury car collection is the largest among all Indian stars, surpassing the three Khans- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Aamir Khan. He is also richer than Allu Arjun, and Rajinikanth.