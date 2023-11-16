Azerbaijani SMBDA - First Collaborator Of ICSB In Digital Transformation, CEO Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) of Azerbaijan has become the first organization to embark on digital transformation in collaboration with the International Council for Small Business (ICSB), President, CEO of ICSB Ayman El Tarabishy said at the SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) World Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our collaboration has become an example of cooperation, innovation, and sustainability over the last four and a half years collaboration began during a period of global uncertainty, but it has evolved," he said.

"The organization's readiness to transition to a new way of working has shown remarkable flexibility and dedication to our shared mission." "SMBDA consistently demonstrates a commitment to mobilize efforts for effective actions," said the CEO.

"With an ambitious endeavor - the hosting of a three-day World Forum - our relationship has reached new heights," he added.

The forum, which is being held with the support of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, the SMBDA, and the ICSB, aims to study best practices in the fields of small and medium-sized business support and development, expanding institutional partnerships, identifying stakeholders, new opportunities for cooperation, promoting young entrepreneurship, a favorable business environment, and potential investment opportunities in Azerbaijan.

