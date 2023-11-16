Azerbaijani SMBDA - First Collaborator Of ICSB In Digital Transformation, CEO Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The Small and
Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) of Azerbaijan has become
the first organization to embark on digital transformation in
collaboration with the International Council for Small Business
(ICSB), President, CEO of ICSB Ayman El Tarabishy said at the SME
(Small and Medium Enterprises) World Forum in Baku, Trend reports.
"Our collaboration has become an example of cooperation,
innovation, and sustainability over the last four and a half
years collaboration began during a period of global
uncertainty, but it has evolved," he said.
"The organization's readiness to transition to a new way of
working has shown remarkable flexibility and dedication to our
shared mission." "SMBDA consistently demonstrates a commitment to
mobilize efforts for effective actions," said the CEO.
"With an ambitious endeavor - the hosting of a three-day World
Forum - our relationship has reached new heights," he added.
The forum, which is being held with the support of the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, the SMBDA, and the ICSB, aims to
study best practices in the fields of small and medium-sized
business support and development, expanding institutional
partnerships, identifying stakeholders, new opportunities for
cooperation, promoting young entrepreneurship, a favorable business
environment, and potential investment opportunities in
Azerbaijan.
