Seven Jordanian Field Hospital Staffers Injured In Gaza: Army

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
AMMAN, Nov 16 (NNN-PETRA) – Seven staffers of the Jordanian field hospital in the Gaza Strip were injured, at the entrance to the hospital's emergency department, said the Jordanian Armed Forces, yesterday.
The seven were variously injured when trying to provide aid to Palestinians, wounded by an Israeli bombardment, a spokesperson for the Jordanian army was cited.
The spokesperson noted that, an official investigation has been launched to corroborate the details of the incident, while calling on Israel to refrain from targeting the hospital and its medical staff.
The Jordanian official stressed that, the hospital would continue its humanitarian duty to provide medical services to wounded Palestinians.– NNN-PETRA
MENAFN15112023000200011047ID1107432664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.