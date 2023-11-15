Light Hiking Gear Is All Set To Launch Couloir—A Brand Dedicated To Redefining Skiing Safety And Experience

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Hikers and Skiers Continue to Benefit from Light Hiking Gear's Premium Quality Outdoor Backpacks and Accessories Available Online Nationwide

Light Hiking Gear, a trusted name in outdoor gear and accessories, is thrilled to announce the launch of COULOIR, a brand that's set to revolutionize the world of skiing with its innovative ski packs and accessories.







With a commitment to enhancing the skiing experience and ensuring safety in the mountains, COULOIR brings a fresh perspective to the skiing industry. As an extension of the Light Hiking Gear family, COULOIR shares the same core values of quality, performance, and customer satisfaction.

COULOIR's ski packs have been meticulously designed to meet the demands of both novice and experienced skiers. They offer a perfect blend of functionality, durability, and style, ensuring that you have everything you need on the slopes. From avalanche safety gear compartments to intuitive storage solutions, COULOIR ski packs are a game-changer in mountain safety and adventure.

“We're incredibly excited to introduce COULOIR to our lineup of outdoor gear. Skiing is not just a sport; it's a passion for many, and we want to ensure that enthusiasts have access to top-quality, reliable gear. COULOIR embodies our commitment to innovation, safety, and an unparalleled skiing experience.” A senior manager at Light Hiking Gear said.

Hikers often face the challenge of accessing essentials quickly while maintaining balance and stability on rugged terrain. The company offers balancing pockets, meticulously crafted to address this issue, allowing hikers to keep their must-have items within easy reach. In addition to ski packs, COULOIR offers a range of skiing accessories that cater to the diverse needs of skiers. COULOIR accessories are designed to enhance your time on the slopes.

Light Hiking Gear has been a trusted brand in outdoor adventures, offering Aarn hiking backpacks, a wide range of hiking accessories, camping gear, and other products for outdoor enthusiasts. With the addition of COULOIR to its portfolio, Light Hiking Gear continues to be a one-stop destination for outdoor enthusiasts looking for quality, durability, and style in their gear.

Stay tuned for the official launch of COULOIR and explore a new era of skiing with Light Hiking Gear.

About Light Hiking Gear

Light Hiking Gear is a leading provider of high-quality outdoor gear and accessories, offering a diverse range of products for hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts. With a commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Light Hiking Gear is dedicated to enhancing outdoor experiences.

