Support For Ukraine A Central Issue For Germany - Scholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Support for Ukraine in the long term is a central issue for Germany.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this in the Bundestag on November 15, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The issue of long-term support for Ukraine is central to us," he said.

He recalled that Russian President Putin clearly stated that he hoped that the willingness of Germany, Europe, and the United States to support Ukraine would decrease. Putin himself is ready to spend money, resources, and risk the lives of his soldiers in order to continue destroying Ukraine, and he is counting that he will have enough resources for this, more than the West, and therefore in the long run he will achieve the implementation of his plans, Scholz said.

"Therefore, an important message, perhaps the most important one, that Germany can send is that we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Ukraine can rely on us here," Scholz said, adding that Germany is currently the second-largest "donor" for Ukraine after the United States and plans to continue to be one of the leaders in providing aid to Ukraine.

The German chancellor also said that Germany was ready to help Ukraine in its recovery efforts. In particular, it will hold a conference on this topic next year.

The politician emphasized Germany's support for Kyiv's European integration aspirations. He recalled that Germany is constantly providing practical support, including consultations, so that Ukraine could meet the necessary EU membership criteria as fully and as quickly as possible. At the same time, the chancellor said that progress in the issue of EU membership would depend solely on progress in fulfilling the criteria, rather than on any geopolitical considerations.

Photo: Deutscher Bundestag