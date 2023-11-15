Azerbaijan - Important Partner For EU In Caucasus, Simon Mordue Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan is an
important partner for the EU in the Caucasus, Chief Foreign Policy
Advisor to the President of the European Council Simon Mordue wrote
on his X page, Trend reports.
Simon Mordue wrote that he discussed EU-Azerbaijan relations
with Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head
of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential
Administration Hikmet Hajiyev.
"Stressed that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the EU in
the Caucasus. The EU will continue to support the
Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process to advance a peaceful and
prosperous South Caucasus," he noted.
