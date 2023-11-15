               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan - Important Partner For EU In Caucasus, Simon Mordue Says


11/15/2023 3:11:05 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan is an important partner for the EU in the Caucasus, Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the European Council Simon Mordue wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

Simon Mordue wrote that he discussed EU-Azerbaijan relations with Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev.

"Stressed that Azerbaijan is an important partner for the EU in the Caucasus. The EU will continue to support the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process to advance a peaceful and prosperous South Caucasus," he noted.

