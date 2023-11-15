ASEAN Defense Ministers Urges Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Defense Ministers of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Wednesday called for ending the war in Gaza while also underlining necessity of global cooperation to extend humanitarian corridors there.

Indonesian Minister of Defense, Prabowo Subianto, while speaking at the 17th ministerial meeting in Jakarta stated that Indonesia is deeply saddened by the horrifying humanitarian situation, ascertaining that violence against civilians must end.

As for Malaysian Minister, Mohammad Hasan, he condemned the bombing of civilians, homes, and hospitals, describing the situation as a massacre targeting the lives of innocents.

Singapore's Defense Minister, Chan Heng Kee, spoke of efforts needed to implement ceasefire, and guarantee the swift arrival of humanitarian aid.

The ASEAN defense ministers did not issue a joint statement as perspectives on the matter varied.

Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei, were in support of Palestine whereas Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia, all with diplomatic ties to Israel took up a firm stance against Hamas group.

On another note, the association's defense ministers affirmed importance of freedom of flight and navigation in South China Sea, and adhering to international regulations to avoid conflicts in the disputed waters.

The Indonesian minister expressed his sorrow over the continuing civil war in Myanmar urging ASEAN member states to support Myanmar towards finding permanent peaceful solutions.

The Defense Minister of Myanmar had been barred from attending the meetings as the junta had failed to adhere to the 2021 peace plan.

A joint statement by ASEAN defense ministers called on involved parties in the South China Sea dispute to conclude non-aggression pact.

Ministers of ASEAN+ dialogue partners are set to meet tomorrow Thursday including the United States, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, New Zealand, and Australia. (end)

