Tawang To Pangang Teng Tso: 7 Places To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh


11/15/2023 2:00:53 PM

Tawang to Pangang Teng Tso: 7 places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh

From the iconic Tawang monastery to the frozen the
Pangang Teng Tso, Arunachal Pradesh is a sight to behold. Explore these 7 places for a great experience

Tawang Monastery

Tawang
Monastery is one of the largest in the country nestled amongst the breaktaking mountain views

Nuranang Falls

Located near the town of Jang, witness this beautiful waterfall in Fall colours of November

Sela Pass

This high-altitude pass is at a height of 13,700 ft, it is mostly covered in snow in November

Bum La Pass

It is another high-altitude pass near the Indo-China border and it requires a special permit to visit this place due to security reasons

Gorichen Peak

This is the highest peak of Arunachal Pradesh and offers breath-taking views of the Himalayas

P.T. Tso Lake (Pangang Teng Tso)

Surrounded
by the snow-capped peaks, this lake remains mostly frozen in December and it is a sight to behold

