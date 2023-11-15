Presidential candidate claims probable membership of Indonesia

(MENAFN) Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia has sparked discussions by expressing the possibility of Indonesia joining the BRICS economic group. During a campaign speech focused on foreign policy strategy, Subianto, who currently serves as the country's defense minister, stated that there is no reason for Indonesia not to explore BRICS membership if it proves beneficial to the economy. He emphasized that such a move would align with Indonesia's non-bloc principles, as BRICS is primarily an economic grouping rather than a political one.



Subianto highlighted Indonesia's current affiliations, including membership in the G20, ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), and APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation), which are characterized as economic unions rather than geopolitical associations. The defense minister emphasized that Indonesia's commitment to an independent foreign policy remains steadfast, with economic interests guiding political decisions, especially given the country's strong reliance on trade.



BRICS, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is set to expand in January with the inclusion of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Subianto's consideration aligns with Indonesia's pursuit of economic benefits and reinforces the idea that geopolitical decisions should serve the country's economic interests.



Analysts estimate that the expanded BRICS+ group will surpass the G7 in economic size, reflecting the growing significance of emerging economies in shaping global economic dynamics. As Indonesia contemplates this potential move, it opens avenues for discussions on the evolving landscape of international economic alliances.



