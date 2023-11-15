Armenians Falsified Albanian Churches In Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The cultural
heritage in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is the undeniable legacy of the
Caucasian Albania, the Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian
Religious Community Robert Mobili said at the conference on "Heydar
Aliyev's policy: tolerance", organized by the State Committee of
Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Associations, Trend reports.
He made the remark addressing Armenians' claim that the Albanian
Church, along with all cultural heritage in Karabakh, is Armenian,
and accusations in their so-called "occupation" by Azerbaijan.
The cleric noted that Armenians falsified cultural monuments in
Karabakh, committing acts of vandalism.
"Our environment is Muslim. Nevertheless, we all friendly live
with representatives of other religious confessions. That is
tolerance," Mobili emphasized.
"I believe that soon in Karabakh, azan [call for Muslims'
prayer] will be heard in the mornings, and the church bells will
ring at noon. This is the dream of everyone living in Azerbaijan,"
he added.
