Valustrat Celebrates A Decade Of Growth And Success In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: ValuStrat, a globally recognised consultancy specialising in multi-sector advisory services, celebrates a decade of strategic impact and growth in Qatar, firmly establishing itself among the top advisory firms in the country. Throughout these ten years, ValuStrat has not only earned a trusted position among most banks, corporates, and government-related entities in Qatar but has also advised on many of the country's largest real estate developments and strategic initiatives during a phase of outstanding national progress.

Licensed by the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), ValuStrat Qatar is strategically located in the prestigious business district of West Bay, operating from the landmark Palm Towers.

This location and status underscore the firm's commitment to being at the heart of Qatar's economic and financial hub.

Shahid Kazi, Group CEO of ValuStrat, reflected on the company's journey,“Our decade in Qatar stands as a testament to ValuStrat's commitment to pioneering growth, fostering innovation, and building trust-based partnerships. I am immensely proud of our Qatar team's accomplishments under the strategic guidance of Pawel Banach, FRICS, our General Manager in Qatar. Leaders like Anthony Fernando, MRICS (Director, Valuations), Anum Hasan (Head of Research), Marwen Azri (Manager, Residential Valuations), and Maaz Anser (Manager, Advisory) have been instrumental in our growth trajectory. Their dedication has been pivotal in establishing robust relationships with global and regional corporations, government entities, and the financial sector, providing strategic and dependable advice. This ten-year milestone symbolises not just our unwavering commitment to excellence but also the expertise and dedication of our team. As we celebrate this landmark achievement, we look forward to being a key contributor to the local economy and continuing to set industry benchmarks.”

As ValuStrat celebrates a decade of operations in Qatar, the firm reaffirms its commitment to delivering insightful consulting, valuation, and transaction advisory services. Aiming to be the consultancy of choice for diverse stakeholders in Qatar, ValuStrat continues to blend international expertise with local understanding. With a presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Europe, and Africa, the firm underscores its standing as a distinguished consulting entity in Qatar. ValuStrat is poised to maintain its growth trajectory, aligning global insights with the evolving needs of its clients.