Over 1,000 Experts To Attend Conference On Gastrointestinal Cancers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In December, the International Congress of Gastrointestinal Cancers 2023 will gather over 1,000 healthcare providers, researchers, and experts in Doha to discuss gastrointestinal tumours, which burden health systems globally.

Over two days, the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) conference will discuss the latest developments related to the diagnosis and care of gastrointestinal cancers, said chairman of QCS, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani while addressing a press conference yesterday.

“We have to focus on gastrointestinal cancers because they are not diagnosed until the late stage. So the conference's main objective is to exchange experience and update on latest technology, trends, and protocols of gastrointestinal cancer care,” he said.

The International Congress of Gastrointestinal Cancers 2023, to be held on December 1 –2, will bring together experts from several countries, including the US, Austria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, and Jordan.

Experts from the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation, and Primary Health Care Corporation will also share local experience and expertise.

Gastrointestinal cancer includes all cancers in your digestive tract organs, such as the stomach, large and small intestine, pancreas, colon, liver, rectum, anus, and biliary system.

Dr. Al Thani explained that the International Congress of Gastrointestinal Cancers 2023 is critical as the disease presents a significant burden globally in terms of incidence and mortality. Gastrointestinal cancers account for 1 in 4 cancer cases and 1 in 3 cancer deaths.

“In Qatar, according to the Qatar National Cancer Registry by the Ministry of Public Health, it is predicted that the burden with incidence rates gastrointestinal cancers is projected to increase from roughly 18 per 100,000 to 34 per 100,000 by 2030. That's a very alarming number,” he said.

According to Dr. Al Thani, QCS will focus tremendously on gastrointestinal cancer awareness in the next few years, including prevention, diagnosis, care, and survival.

The International Congress of Gastrointestinal Cancers 2023 will include two important panel discussions and focus on important elements of gastrointestinal cancer care. One session will focus on raising community awareness about preventing gastrointestinal cancers, an exhibition will be held, and free consultation will be provided to the public. Another session will focus on survival and focus on helping people living with cancer and their families.

Vice-Chairman of QCS, Dr. Abdul Azim Abdul Wahab Hussein, said,“Gastrointestinal cancers encompass a wide range of malignancies, including cancers of the esophagus, stomach, liver, pancreas, gallbladder, bile ducts, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus. Yet there is a chance to radically transform the lives of millions through medical breakthroughs, innovative research, and collaborative care.”

The International Congress of Gastrointestinal Cancers 2023 has been approved as the CPD Activity Category 1 - by the Ministry of Public Health's Department of Healthcare Professions - for 9 hours. Registration will take place via QCS's mobile application.