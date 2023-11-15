The Philippines In A Lonely Fight With China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA –“Are you sure you (Filipinos) want to get into a fight where you will be the battleground?”, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong cautioned at a recent forum in the city-state when asked about rising tensions in the South China Sea.

The leader's comments came shortly after yet another incident that risked tilting toward violence between Chinese and Philippine coast guard forces.

Manila accused Beijing of conducting“dangerous maneuvers” during its latest resupply mission to the hotly disputed Second Thomas Shoal, a feature which precariously hosts a detachment of Filipino soldiers atop a grounded vessel. Beijing has consistently claimed Manila is the provocateur in recent incidents around the shoal.



In the event, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel fired a water cannon at a Philippine counterpart after Beijing said it“entered the waters adjacent to [Second Thomas Shoal] Reef in China's [Spratly] Islands without the permission of the Chinese government.”

China also warned the Philippines against refurbishing its de facto naval base in the area, the largely dilapidated BRP Sierra Madre vessel, lest it risk armed confrontation.



For its part, Manila has maintained that since the disputed feature is just a low-tide elevation within its continental shelf, as per a 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Second Thomas Shoal is not even a territory to be claimed by Beijing.

Western powers, Japan and traditionally neutral nations like India have publicly expressed support for the Philippines amid multiple encounters and near-collisions with Chinese maritime forces in recent months. But most Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members have remained largely silent on the issue.

“The South China Sea is important, but it is not the only thing at stake,” Singapore's leader Lee said while expressing his hope that none of the region's rival claimants“truly want to push it to the brink.”

Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia also have rival sea claims with China, but none are pushing back as hard as the Philippines.

Lee's comments, however, didn't go down well with many Filipinos who lament the lack of support, if not outright abandonment, from its ASEAN brethren amid its intensifying maritime tussle with the Asian superpower.

Singapore's Lee Hsien Loong doesn't think the Philippines should fight with China. Photo: Asia Times Files / Sergey Guneev / Sputnik

Home to Asia's first anti-colonial revolution , the Philippines sees itself as a key member of the Global South. In fact, its voting record at the United Nations has largely tracked with fellow post-colonial nations including among ASEAN members.