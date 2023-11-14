Uzauto Motors Increases Chevrolet Onix Prices

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UzAuto Motors has increased the prices of Chevrolet Onix for a number of positions. According to updated information on the Chevrolet website, prices have increased by 4.6 million – 28 million soums. The information about the price increase was not officially announced this time either, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

Price changes for Chevrolet Onix models:



Chevrolet Onix LS MT - up from 149 million soums to 176.9 million soums;

Chevrolet Onix 1LT MT - up from 155 million soums to 180.8 million soums;

Chevrolet Onix 4LT LTZ Turbo AT up from - 185 million soums to 199.9 million soums;

Chevrolet Onix Premier 1 - up from 207.3 million soums to 211.9 million soums; Chevrolet Onix Premier 2 - up from 214.7 million soums to 219.6 million soums.

It is interesting to note that none of the Onix cars in this position are available for sale.

Earlier, the price of the Onix 3LT MT model was increased from 159 million soums to 184.7 million soums, and then it went on sale.

For information, last month the prices of Lacetti, Damas, Labo, and Cobalt models also increased by 4.7 million - 9 million soums.