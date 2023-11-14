PLO Refugee Affairs Department Denounces Gaza Genocide, Urges Global Intervention

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

The Palestinian Liberation Organization's Refugee Affairs Department declares the ongoing mass killings in Gaza as an act of genocide and war crimes. It calls on the international community to take a clear stance against this genocide on the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The department condemns Israel's attempts to justify this genocide under the pretext of 'self-defense,' describing it as the largest genocide committed on air directly. It urges the international community not to demand the Palestinian victims to condemn themselves and to refrain from granting a license for the killing of Palestinians under the guise of self-defense.

Refugee Affairs vehemently rejects any proposals or ideas for displacement, considering them projects aiming to undermine the entire Palestinian cause. The real solution lies in addressing the Palestinian issue comprehensively, recognizing Palestinian rights according to international legitimacy, establishing an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem, and ensuring the right of return for refugees in accordance with UN Resolution 194.

It calls for an immediate cessation of the shooting and aggression on Gaza, providing space for medical teams, civil defense, and rescue teams to retrieve the missing under the rubble. It demands that Palestinians be allowed to return to their homes and properties. The urgent and safe opening of the Rafah crossing and humanitarian passages is crucial to deliver food, water, fuel, and medicine without conditions, restrictions, or limits on the number of trucks.

Refugee Affairs also stresses the importance of delegating UNRWA according to Resolution 302, allowing it to actively participate in delivering humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza completely. It highlights the necessity for UNRWA to resume its work in Gaza City and coordinate with other agencies such as WHO, WFP, OCHA, and UNICEF. These international organizations should reject Israel's conditions aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians and work to provide suitable and safe housing that meets their basic humanitarian needs."